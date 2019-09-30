Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Abortion recovery
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Heritage Independent Living, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Cholesterol Awareness.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required, 208-381-9000.
Bereavement support
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 29, at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 10 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8 through Nov. 5, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Topic: Medicare discussion with Taenia Hudson from the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging.
Free to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth boot camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
