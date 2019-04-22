Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a presentation at 12:15 p.m. Monday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A Harrison’s Hope representative will discuss advance care planning.
Free. Call 208-734-5084.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope offers a grief recovery support group at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information: senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope offers “Who Moved My Life” grief support sessions at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27 at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett St., Burley.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Amanda at Pomerelle Place, 208-677-8212, or Alice at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Visions of Hope offers bereavement and grief support at 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share classes 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 6 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Grief support
Grief Recovery Life Group meets at 5:45 to 7 p.m. on April 28, May 5, May 19 and May 26 in room 113 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
Revis and Emmy Turner, trained facilitators, will lead the class. The group will not meet May 12.
The cost is $15 for a book and workbook. Information: 208-733-6610.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Blood donation opportunities are available this week from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.
A blood drive is also scheduled from 1 to 6:15 p.m. April 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho, Wendell.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Baby care
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center will offer a “Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. April 30 at 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required: 208-381-9000.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 1 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free. Registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group will be held at 1 p.m. every Thursday starting May 2 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers support and information for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information: Contact the Twin Falls Senior Center at 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 through June 4, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.
