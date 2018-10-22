Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. This month’s discussion is about physical aids.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Health fair
Annual Magic Valley Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services Building on North College Road in Twin Falls.
The event will include free screenings for skin cancer, balance and hearing, and free blood pressure checks. Free nitrate testing of well water will also be available.
Blood work will be offered at a discounted cost. A limited number of free flu shots, courtesy of Wellness Tree Community Clinic, will be available.
Free admission. Presented by the Times-News and co-sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Wright Physical Therapy, Miracle Ear and Magic Valley Media.
For information, email healthfair@magicvalley.com.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. Several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area donate their time and the use of their cars to take patients to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 30 at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
A Bridgeview Estates representative will talk about healthy spooky treats.
Free. Info: 208-734-5084.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes in two sessions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 31 to Dec. 5, at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Students may bring their own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $49. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
“Preparing to Turn 65” boot camp, presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, supplemental insurance, Social Security benefits, retirement costs, assistance programs for seniors, healthy living, Office on Aging programs and more.
Admission is free and pre-registration is not required. All ages are welcome. Information: PFNFInc.com or 208-423-9036.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer.
Healthy donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
