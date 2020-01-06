Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 to May 18, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Tuesday: “Health Benefits of Turmeric” by Heritage Independent Living.
Thursday: Bath Safety Awareness Month information provided by Heritage Health Services.
Free; 208-734-5084.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Cielita Lopez-Lennon from the University of Utah Department of Physical and Athletic Training will be the featured speaker. She is a board certified neurological clinical specialist, a board certified geriatric clinical specialist and certified exercise expert for aging adults. She will discuss the new clinical study of Aerobic Exercise to Slow Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease and the inclusion/exclusion criteria for participating in the study. She will also answer questions concerning the Pragmatic Cyclical Lower Extremity Exercise Trial for people with Parkinson’s.
The support group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
If you or a family member or friend has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 404-695-0003.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Fitness
Blaine County Recreation District’s FitWorks fitness center hosts its annual free open house Jan. 13-17 in the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Day passes and fitness classes are free next week to celebrate a healthy and active lifestyle.
Information: bcrd.org or 208-578-2273.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
