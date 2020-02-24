To do for you

Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: Day at 208-423-9036.

Rides for treatment

The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.

To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.

Baby care

“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. March 3 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.

Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.

Health fair

Jerome Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. The health fair is presented by St. Luke’s.