To do for you

Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion. For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Bridgeview Estates, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Ancient Grains: What is their Story?”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are working together with the “Give Blood to Give Time” program to ensure blood is available for cancer patients.
Donors are needed for all blood types and platelets.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, go to GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Healthy aging
Alzheimer’s Association offers the “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett Place, Burley.
The workshop covers lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging: cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.
The program is designed for individuals of any age seeking information on ways for aging well.
Free admission. Information: Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp,” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Medicare Advantage, supplemental insurance costs, Social Security benefits, Office on Aging programs and scams, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, low-income assistance, fitness after 60 and home safety.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based family foundation.
Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: Day at 208-423-9036.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. March 3 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; preregistration is required, 208-381-9000.
Health fair
Jerome Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. The health fair is presented by St. Luke’s.
Blood testing will be available for lipid panel, $15; comprehensive metabolic panel, $15; complete blood count, $10; thyroid-stimulating hormone, $15; and hemoglobin A1C, $10. Fasting for 12 to 14 hours is required for the lipid and metabolic panels.
The health fair will have free fitness classes, including a boot camp at 7 a.m., spinning at 8 a.m., pound fitness at 9 a.m. and Zumba at 10 a.m.
Free nitrate testing on private wells will also be available. Bring one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or a zip-lock bag.
Information: 208-814-9637.
