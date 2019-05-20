Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The free support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has a shortage of type O blood and is in need of eligible donors.
Blood donation opportunities are available this week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, Twin Falls; 2 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail W., Shoshone.
Blood drives are also scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 22 through June 19, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Grief support
Visions of Hope “Who Moved My Life” grief support sessions, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, through May 27, at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett St., Burley.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Amanda at Pomerelle Place, 208-677-8212, or Alice at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Grief recovery
Grief Recovery Life Group, 5:45 to 7 p.m. Sunday in room 113 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
Revis and Emmy Turner, trained facilitators, will lead the class. Information: 208-733-6610.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. May 29 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
