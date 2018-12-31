Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations and has scheduled several blood drives in the Magic Valley.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Building, 203 3rd Avenue W., Gooding.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice will present a wellness program at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
The topic is “Ringing in the New Year with Healthy Eating.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 14, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free and no registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.