Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. The group will also have a clothing exchange.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering Freedom From Smoking classes this week in Shoshone and Twin Falls. The free tobacco cessation classes are designed to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
Classes are scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 to Sept. 12, at the Shoshone Family Medical Center, 113 S. Apple St.; and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, at the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, 173 Martin St., Twin Falls.
To register, contact Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
“Visions of Hope” meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class is available for teens.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Sept. 18, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Weight loss seminar
Free weight loss seminar with Innovative Empowerment Systems, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Burley Best Western Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave.
