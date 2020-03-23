To do for you

Neck pain workshop
Body Balance Physical Therapy presents a free neck pain and headache workshop, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Twin Falls clinic, 1053 Eastland Drive.
The clinic features physical therapists Adam Squires and S. Ryan Peck, who are the clinic’s neck and headache experts.
The program discusses the three common causes of neck pain, three frequent mistakes made by neck pain sufferers, and demonstrates three exercises to help reduce neck pain.
Free admission; limited seats are available. To reserve a seat, go to bodybalancephysicaltherapy.com, call 208-736-9011 or text 208-271-4365.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has canceled the childbirth refresher course scheduled for Tuesday.
The next class will be at 6:30 p.m. April 8 in the Oak Rooms at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls, with a review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Medicare webinars
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors will hold Medicare webinars instead of in-person workshops due to coronavirus concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
Webinars are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2; and 10 to 11 a.m. April 15.
Medicare beneficiaries and their families will be assisted over the phone or through webinars.
To register for a webinar or for information about Medicare benefits, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 800-247-4422.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 10, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1 through April 29, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques, cesarean birth, postpartum care for mother and newborn, infant CPR, car seat and home safety, and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.