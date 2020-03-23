To do for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Webinars are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2; and 10 to 11 a.m. April 15.

Medicare beneficiaries and their families will be assisted over the phone or through webinars.

To register for a webinar or for information about Medicare benefits, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 800-247-4422.

Grief support

Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 10, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1 through April 29, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.