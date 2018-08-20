Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a presentation for seniors at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
A Bridgeview Estates representative will talk about maintaining your potassium level.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss seminar
Free weight loss seminar with Innovative Empowerment Systems, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Best Western Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 21 through Sept. 18, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Grief support
“Visions of Hope” meeting, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community.
Information: 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Filer and Jerome.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer, and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome.
All eligible blood and platelet donors are needed, especially for type O blood donors. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Wellness seminar
Syringa Place presents a free educational seminar “Train Your Brain,” with tips for supporting cognitive health as we age, 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
The seminar is in conjunction with the Magic Valley Alzheimer’s Association meeting. Learn about the warning signs of dementia. Light refreshments will be served.
Reservations are requested, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
