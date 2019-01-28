Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Bridgeview Estates at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
The discussion will focus on “Foods to Prevent Gout.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering “Hatha Yoga” classes, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 30 to April 24, at the CSI Recreation Center, room 231-A, Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Bring your own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $99. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Yoga
“How Yoga Works” classes for ages 16 and older, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 4, at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center, room A22, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley.
Shalimar Summers instructs the introductory yoga course with yoga poses, breathing techniques and Patanjali’s 8 limbs of yoga to help manage stress and for moderate exercise. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat will be provided.
Cost is $40. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 5, at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Dental fair
College of Southern Idaho dental hygiene program’s Smile for Seniors Dental Fair, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 9 during the Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast at 530 Shoshone St. W.
The dental fair includes free oral cancer screening, senior dental home care education, denture care education and nutrition consultation.
All participating seniors will receive free dental kits or denture care kits.
The dental screenings are free. Cost of the breakfast is $8. Information: 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
