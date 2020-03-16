To do for you

Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Serenity Transitional Care, 12:15 p.m. Monday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Spring Time Activities for Seniors.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 through April 14, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Grief support
New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through June 10, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, meets at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave E.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
Neck pain workshop
Body Balance Physical Therapy presents a free neck pain and headache workshop, 6 to 7 p.m. March 24 at its Twin Falls clinic, 1053 Eastland Drive.
The clinic features physical therapists Adam Squires and S. Ryan Peck, who are the clinic’s neck and headache experts.
The program discusses the three common causes of neck pain, three frequent mistakes made by neck pain sufferers, and demonstrates three exercises to help reduce neck pain.
Free admission; limited seats are available. To reserve a seat, go to bodybalancephysicaltherapy.com, call 208-736-9011 or text 208-271-4365.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. March 24 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
