To do for you

Grief support

New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through June 10, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.

Autism support

Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, meets at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave E.

Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.

The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.

Information: Valerie 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.

Neck pain workshop

Body Balance Physical Therapy presents a free neck pain and headache workshop, 6 to 7 p.m. March 24 at its Twin Falls clinic, 1053 Eastland Drive.