Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host presentations this week at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
A Bridgeview Estates representative will talk about healthy spooky treats at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice will present two programs Thursday. “Thanksgiving with a Healthy Twist” will be the topic at 12:15 p.m., followed by a discussion at 12:30 p.m. about memorials and salutes for veterans and caregivers.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
“Preparing to Turn 65” boot camp, presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, supplemental insurance, Social Security benefits, retirement costs, assistance programs for seniors, Office on Aging programs and more.
Admission is free and pre-registration is not required. All ages are welcome. Information: PFNFInc.com or 208-423-9036.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer.
Healthy donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Blood work
North Canyon Medical Center is offering lab work specials for adults and children, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 to 8 at North Canyon, 267 N. Canyon Drive in Gooding, and 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone.
Blood draw specials are available for traditional health fair panel, $35 (12 hours fasting is required); hemoglobin A1c, $15; testosterone testing for males ages 20 and older, $15; and PSA (prostatic specific antigen) screening for males, $15.
Pre-registration is available through Wednesday at North Canyon in Gooding, online at ncm-c.org or call 208-934-9692.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes in two sessions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 31 to Dec. 5, at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Students may bring their own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $49. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
CPR, infant safety
Infant-safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free. No registration required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief supp ort
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The class is open to the public and for those who have lost a spouse, family member or friend.
The fee is $15 and includes materials, a short film and lunch.
Information: 208-737-4667.
