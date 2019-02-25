Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays through April 22, at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation for seniors at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 530 Shoshone St. W.
A Bridgeview Estates representative will talk about “Eating for a Healthy Brain.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Diabetes classes
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding will offer free community diabetes classes for people with Type 2 diabetes.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre, 124 E. Idaho St., and on March 5 at the Gooding Public Library, 306 Fifth Ave. W.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, eating for better health, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sick and stress, foot care, and reducing the long-term effects of diabetes.
Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.
Free glucose meters and learner’s guides will be available.
Lunch will be served. Participants are welcome to bring a guest.
Reserve a seat by calling 208-934-9886.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive.
There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice will present a wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. March 7 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Topic: “Key to Growing Healthy.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Reiki
CSI Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 in CSI’s Shields Building, room 107.
Learn the history of Reiki and basics of energy, along with hands-on practice.
Level I Reiki certificates will be given upon completion of the class.
Instructor Sandy March, a Reiki master, has been working in the alternative health field for more than 17 years.
Cost is $199. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
