Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Tuesday: “Healthy Eyes” presented by Bridgeview Estates.
Thursday: “Fraud and Identity Threats” discussion with a Wells Fargo Bank representative.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required: 208-381-9000.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of eligible donors to give blood and platelets during Trauma Awareness Month.
Blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Silver Creek High School, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Other blood drives are scheduled in Twin Falls: 1 to 6 p.m. May 15 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.; noon to 6 p.m. May 20 at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place; and 2 to 6:15 p.m. May 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave E.
In Shoshone, a blood drive is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 North Rail W.
Eligible donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief recovery
Grief Recovery Life Group, 5:45 to 7 p.m. Sundays, May 5, May 19 and May 26, in room 113 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
Revis and Emmy Turner, trained facilitators, will lead the class. The group will not meet May 12.
The cost is $15 for a book and workbook. Information: 208-733-6610.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 through June 4, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Diabetes class
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding offers a free community diabetes class for people with Type 2 diabetes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9 at the Hagerman Public Library, 441 S. State St. The class is only offered in English.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, dining out with diabetes, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sick and stress, foot care and avoiding diabetes complications. Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.
Free glucose meters and learner’s guides are available. Lunch and snacks will be served.
Participants are welcome to bring a guest. Reserve a seat: 208-934-9886.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 11 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy, labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques, videos of deliveries and labor positions, and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
