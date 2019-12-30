Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 to May 18, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
