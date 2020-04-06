To do for you

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Luke’s classes

St. Luke’s birth, parenting and safety classes, car seat checks, scheduled maternity tours, Moms Meet Up and Breastfeeding Bunch support groups have been canceled through June 30 in the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns.

Individuals who were signed up for classes during that time-frame will receive an e-mail with online resources from the St. Luke’s team.

For details, call 208-814-0407 in the Magic Valley or 208-381-1510 in Treasure Valley.

Parkinson’s support

Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group’s meeting has been canceled for April. The next meeting is planned for May 13.

Participants may go to youtube.com/watch?v=QsWdWOtbw8s to continue their daily exercise.

Medicare webinar

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors will offer a Medicare webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. April 15, instead of a workshop due to coronavirus concerns.

Medicare beneficiaries and their families will be assisted over the phone or through the webinar.

To register for the webinar or for information about Medicare benefits, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 800-247-4422.

