Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of eligible blood and platelet donors, as well as hosts for volunteer blood drives.
Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at the Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N.
Blood drives are also scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Dietrich High School, 406 N. Park, Dietrich; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St., Buhl.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host presentations this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss cooking safely with a slow cooker.
Tuesday: Horizon Home Health and Hospice will discuss fall prevention.
Friday: A representative from Healthy Living will provide a nutritional talk.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Breastfeeding
La Leche League meeting, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Episcopal Church nursery, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
A lactation consultant will be available for support and help with breastfeeding. All interested families and their children are invited.
Information: Judy at 208 733-9639.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome for a Christmas Social with music by Rod Gallegos of Boise. All are welcome to attend; call 208-358-5807 to reserve a seat.
A regular meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Jerome Public Library. Those with Parkinson’s and their spouses and caregivers are invited to learn ways of coping with the illness, have discussion with others who are afflicted and receive suggestions and help for an easier life. The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday.
Information: nfturley@att.net or 208-358-5807.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
CPR
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR and AED class, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $50. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Grief support
GriefShare series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Jan. 23, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
