To do for you

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for blood products. Healthy and eligible individuals are encouraged to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

In Twin Falls, several blood donation opportunities are available from 12 to 7 p.m. June 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26, both at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road. Also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls Idaho South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

In Burley, blood drives are scheduled from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn, 560 Hampton Drive, and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 23, both at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.

Blood drives are also planned from 1 to 6:30 p.m. June 18 and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 19, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.