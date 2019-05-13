Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: “Fiber in your diet” discussion with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: “Don’t be fooled by TIA Symptoms,” led by a Harrison’s Hope representative.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of eligible donors to give blood and platelets during Trauma Awareness Month.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from noon to 6 p.m. May 20 at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, Twin Falls; 2 to 6:15 p.m. May 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave E., Twin Falls; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 North Rail W., Shoshone.
Eligible donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell. Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend.
Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Health fair
North Canyon Medical Center Community Health Fair, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at 267 N. Canyon Drive, Gooding.
The event includes health informational booths, and lab work of traditional health fair panel, testosterone testing, PSA (prostatic specific antigen) and Hemoglobin A1c.
Information: ncm-c.org, or 208-934-4433.
Health, wellness
Twin Falls Health and Wellness Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Presented by the Health and Wellness Foundation to raise awareness of preventative and alternative medicine.
The expo features speakers, educational sessions, and health and wellness vendors.
Sam Tran, a clinical laboratory scientist and Global True Health educator from Washington, speaks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other breakout sessions are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the schedule posted onsite.
Free to the public. Information: Karen Tribulla, health event coordinator, at 208-420-5803 or ktribulla@gmail.com.
Grief recovery
Grief Recovery Life Group, 5:45 to 7 p.m. Sunday and May 26 in room 113 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
Revis and Emmy Turner, trained facilitators, will lead the class.
The cost is $15 for a book and workbook. Information: 208-733-6610.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 22 through June 19, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
