Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Jan. 8, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Boise State University nursing students will present two free programs Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topics: “ABC’s to prevention of heart disease,” 12:15 p.m., and “How to act fast to identify a stroke,” 12:30 p.m.
Information: 208-734-5084.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences & Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls.
All blood types and platelets are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Grief support
Suicide Prevention Action Network south-central Idaho chapter’s support group, 7 p.m. Nov. 28, at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
The support group is for those who’ve lost a loved one to suicide.
Information: Donna Stalley, chapter president, 208-733-1462.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.