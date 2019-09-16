Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Abortion recovery
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations to ensure patients around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail W., Shoshone; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled next week from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Rupert City Building, 624 F St.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Health Science and Human Services building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls; and 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O and B, and platelets are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation with Heritage Home Health and Hospice, 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Understanding Sundowners.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Friday of the month through May.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6260.
Bereavement education
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 29, at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Health fair
Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s Family Health Fair, 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 1224 Eighth St., Rupert.
Early blood draws will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Sept. 27 at the hospital; enter through the main lobby. Pre-admit forms are available online at minidokamemorial.com.
The pre-drawn lab results will be available at the health fair.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” boot camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Social Security benefits, low-income assistance, scams, staying active and more.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required.
Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: 208-423-9036.
