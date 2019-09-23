Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Fall Prevention” discussion with Serenity Transitional Care.
Tuesday: “Aging Awareness” by Bridgeview Estates.
Thursday: “Understanding Dehydration” with Idaho Home Health and Hospice.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations to ensure patients around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Rupert City Building, 624 F St.; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho Health Science and Human Services building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O and B, and platelets are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Bereavement education
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 29, at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Health fair
Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s Family Health Fair, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1224 Eighth St., Rupert.
Early blood draws will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. through Friday at the hospital; enter through the main lobby. Pre-admit forms are available online at minidokamemorial.com.
The pre-drawn lab results will be available at the health fair.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” boot camp, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, supplemental insurance costs, Social Security benefits, Office on Aging programs, low-income assistance, staying active and more.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission for all ages. Pre-registration is not required.
Class material is available at pfnfinc.com. Information: 208-423-9036.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required, 208-381-9000.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim Grata, 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Reiki
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Shields Building, room 107, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Reiki is a natural and safe method of spiritual healing and self-improvement, said a statement from CSI. Participants will learn the history of Reiki and basics of energy, along with hands-on practice. Level I Reiki certificates will be given upon completion of the class.
Instructor Sandy March is a Reiki master and has been working in the alternative health field for more than 17 years.
Cost is $199. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
