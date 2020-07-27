To do for you
To do for you

Grief support

American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers to connect with families over the phone, provide support for virtual memorial services, host online classes to facilitate coping skills, and also offer referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations.

All support is provided virtually and is confidential and free.

To access the Virtual Family Assistance Center programs, go to redcross.org/get-help. Anyone without Internet service can call 833-492-0094.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.

