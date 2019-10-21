Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Bereavement education
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 29 at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Sessions are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets during Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 23 through Nov. 20, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Idaho Home Health and Hospice at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: Flu prevention. Free; 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Mental health support
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Wood River Valley, is offering two support groups in Twin Falls.
A launch meeting for the Family Support and Connections Peer Model support groups will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho, 570 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls.
People with mental health challenges are welcome at the Connections group, and their family members are invited to attend the Family Support Group.
The support groups will meet on the third Thursday of each month.
Information: info@namiwrv.org or 208-481-0686.
Health fair
Annual Magic Valley Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services Building on North College Road in Twin Falls.
The event will include free screenings for skin cancer, balance and hearing, along with free blood pressure checks and free nitrate testing of well water.
Blood work will be available at a discounted cost. A limited number of free flu shots will be available, courtesy of Wellness Tree Community Clinic.
Free admission. Presented by Times-News and co-sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Miracle Ear, Wright Physical Therapy, and Your Health Idaho.
For information, email healthfair@magicvalley.com.
Seniors workshop
Free Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and approaching Medicare eligibility, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St.
The session is led by Idaho Department of Insurance’s Senior Health Insurance benefits advisors.
Topics: Various parts of Medicare, benefits, enrollment for Medigap, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.
To register: 1-800-247-4422.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
