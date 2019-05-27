{{featured_button_text}}

Grief support

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.

Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.

Seniors wellness

The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday: A Bridgeview Estates representative will discuss “Healthy Foods to Avoid High Pressure.”

Thursday: Idaho Home Health and Hospice staff will speak about the “Facts of Diabetes.”

Free; 208-734-5084.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has a shortage of type O blood and is in need of eligible donors.

Blood donation opportunities are available in Mini-Cassia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 at the Rupert City Building, 624 F St.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

Childbirth

Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

Grandparents support

Gran-Group, 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.

Grief support

Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.

For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.

CPR, infant safety

Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 4 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.

Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 8 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.

Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.

Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

