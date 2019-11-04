Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Tuesday: National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month program by Heritage Independent Living.
Thursday: “Home Care and Hospice” discussion with Heritage Health Services.
Free; 208-734-5084.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
“Surviving The Holidays” Grief Share class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The class is open to the public and for those who have lost a spouse, family member or friend.
The fee is $15 and includes materials, a short film and lunch.
You have free articles remaining.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Grief support
New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13 through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
