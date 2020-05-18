To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to maintain a blood supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blood donation opportunities are available this week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome; 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail W., Shoshone; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Anyone giving blood or platelets through May 31 will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirts.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
