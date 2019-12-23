Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Serenity Transitional Care at 12:15 p.m. Monday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Keeping Active during the Winter Months.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 324 East 18th Street, Rupert; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 E Nez Perce, Richfield.
All blood types are needed, especially type O.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
