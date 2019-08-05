Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Call 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300 for information.
Other local chapters will meet as follows:
- 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E. Call 208-324-6693
- 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert. Call 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842
- 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley. Call 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
- “Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
- “Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres,” a domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship.
- “Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
- “The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
- “Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, except at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage and is in need of blood and platelet donations.
Blood drives are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Minidoka Memorial Health offices, 1224 Eighth St., Rupert; and from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14, all at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 or activate Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill with “Alexa, find a blood drive.”
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug, 13 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Seniors wellness
Savvy Senior Series, 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Topic: “Living With Parkinson’s.” The seminar will be presented by Miranda Austin, St. Luke’s physical therapist/neurologic clinical specialist.
For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751 at least 24 hours in advance. Refreshments will be served.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Heritage Independent Living, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Sweets in Moderation.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
