Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by Heritage Health Services at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Topic: hospice misconceptions. Free; 208-734-5084.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; caesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Vision support
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
This month’s topic is a discussion on physical aids.
The group is for those with glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes-caused vision problems.
Information: Idaho Commission for the Blind, 208-734-2140.
Health fair
Annual Magic Valley Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services Building on North College Road in Twin Falls.
The event will include free screenings for skin cancer, balance and hearing, along with free blood pressure checks and free nitrate testing of well water.
Blood work will be available at a discounted cost. A limited number of free flu shots, courtesy of Wellness Tree Community Clinic, will be available.
Free admission. Presented by Times-News and co-sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Wright Physical Therapy, Miracle Ear and Magic Valley Media.
For information, email healthfair@magicvalley.com.
