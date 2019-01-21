Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Fitness
The College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering PiYo classes at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 5, in CSI’s gym, room 304.
The low-impact cardio workout combines Pilates, yoga, core conditioning, balance, strength and fun. The class is designed for all fitness levels, ages and abilities, and is taught by Shawnee Kyle, a licensed PiYo instructor. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing.
Cost is $75. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Twin Falls and Ketchum.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Ketchum; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls; and 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Health fair
A health fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall, 909 Maple St., Buhl.
Fasting for 12 hours is recommended. A basic cholesterol and triglyceride test is $10; a comprehensive metabolic profile of the blood, $10; PSA (prostate-specific antigen), $15; and TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test, $15.
Interpath Laboratory of Twin Falls will provide technicians to draw blood and will mail analysis results within one or two weeks.
Information: 208-543-4995.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Yoga
College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering Hatha Yoga classes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 30 through April 24, at the Recreation Center 231-A on the CSI campus.
The yoga postures include balance, strength and flexibility. The class is for those new to yoga or wanting to refresh the basics. Bring your own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
The classes will be instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.
Cost is $99 for the session. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.