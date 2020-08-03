To do for you

Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Aspen Grove Family Therapy office, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7, Twin Falls.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges.
A blood drive will be held this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 806 G St., Rupert.
Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from 12 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls; and from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road.
In Burley, blood drives are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Pella LDS church, 152 W. 400 S.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Burley LDS stake center, 2050 Normal Ave.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Anyone giving blood through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts this fall to help ensure a stable blood supply. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.
Grief support
American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers to connect with families over the phone, provide support for virtual memorial services for families, host online classes to facilitate coping skills, and also offer referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations.
All support will be provided virtually and is confidential and free.
To access the Virtual Family Assistance Center programs, go to redcross.org/get-help. Anyone without internet can call 833-492-0094.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related classes and events available in your community.
