Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Heritage Independent Living, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Benefits of Honey.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim Grata, 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Sept 9 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Fitness
Over 60 and Getting Fit program will start next week at 11 southern Idaho locations. The program is free for ages 60 and older and is sponsored by the College of Southern Idaho in partnership with the Office on Aging.
Participants may register in advance or at the first class.
Classes will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the CSI gym in Twin Falls, the Jerome Recreation Center, at the CSI Blaine County Center in Hailey and the Shoshone High School.
The program will be offered at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and will continue Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Civic Center in Rupert, and at 8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Filer Elementary School.
Classes will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hagerman High School. Also at 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gooding Recreation Center and 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Wendell Senior Center.
The program will start Sept. 10 in Buhl and Burley: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Seventh Street Gym in Buhl, and at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center in Burley.
Registration is also available for Active Aging fitness classes, including Zumba Gold, Zumba Gold Toning, Weight Training for Seniors, Yoga for Seniors, Continuing Yoga for Seniors, Restorative Yoga for Seniors, Pilates for Seniors, and Fit, Fun and Over 40. The classes will begin Sept. 16 in the CSI Gym rooms and are generally $35 per person per semester.
Water Fitness classes will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N. Cost is $47 per person with a pool pass or $90 without a pool pass.
For information or to register: instructor Shelly Wright, 208-732-6483, or the CSI Gym office, 208-732-6475.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.