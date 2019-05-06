Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Grief support
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery support group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The class is for anyone who has lost a loved one to find comfort in understanding your grief.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday: A Heritage Independent Living representative will talk about “Asthma and Allergy Awareness.”
Thursday: A Heritage Home Health and Hospice representative will discuss the “10 Signs of a Stroke.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 through June 4, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Roll call will be answered to the question, “Why do I walk?” Participants need to bring 1-, 2- or 3-pound weights to use during exercise. Soup cans or water bottles can be substituted for the weights.
The group will discuss the changes in symptoms being experienced by those with Parkinson’s, as well as “Tips To Keep In Mind During Exercise.”
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. Information: 208-358-5807.
Seniors wellness
Savvy Senior Series, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Topic: “Home Owner Scams” presented by Vicki Brunyer from Berkshire Hathaway Realtors.
Programs will be held on the second Wednesday of each month through October. Refreshments will be served.
Free and open to the public. Reserve a seat: Connie at 208-308-4751 at least 24 hours in advance.
Diabetes class
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding offers a free community diabetes class for people with Type 2 diabetes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hagerman Public Library, 441 S. State St. The class is only offered in English.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, dining out with diabetes, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sickness and stress, foot care and avoiding diabetes complications. Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.
Free glucose meters and learner’s guides are available. Lunch and snacks will be served.
Participants are welcome to bring a guest. Reserve a seat: 208-934-9886.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope “Who Moved My Life” grief support sessions, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, through May 27, at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett St., Burley.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Amanda at Pomerelle Place, 208-677-8212, or Alice at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. May 13 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. May 13 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. May 14 in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. May 15 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell. Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend.
Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Health and wellness
Twin Falls Health and Wellness Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Presented by the Health and Wellness Foundation to raise awareness of preventative and alternative medicine.
The expo features speakers, educational sessions, and health and wellness vendors.
Sam Tran, a clinical laboratory scientist and Global True Health educator from Washington, speaks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other breakout sessions are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the schedule posted onsite.
Free to the public. Information: Karen Tribulla, health event coordinator, at 208-420-5803 or ktribulla@gmail.com.
