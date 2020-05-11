Blood drives
The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy and eligible donors to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to maintain a blood supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blood donation opportunities are available this week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Rupert City Building, 624 F St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led community based support group, will meet via Zoom on Thursday evening.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
Details for the virtual meeting are available at facebook.com/groups/magicvalleyautism.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681 or the group’s Facebook page.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.
