Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation with a Bridgeview Estates representative, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Building Healthy Routines.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grandparents support
Gran-Group, 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The open group offers information and support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Information, senior center, 208-734-5084.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.
The group meets on the first Friday every month.
Information: Kim Grata, 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.
