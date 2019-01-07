Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives this week in Twin Falls and Wendell.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
The Red Cross bloodmobile will be at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Breastfeeding
La Leche League of Magic Valley will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ascension Episcopal Church nursery, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
A board-certified lactation consultant will be available to answer questions and help with breastfeeding.
The meeting is free and all interested families and their children are welcome. Call or text Judy at 208-731-1870 for more information.
Seniors wellness
A Harrison’s Home representative will present a wellness program at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The discussion will be “How to keep your Immune System Healthy.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Mark and Joyce Graybeal will facilitate the meeting with discussion and the enjoyment of pictures of the Christmas social at Mountain View Barn.
All Parkinson’s patients and caregivers are invited to participate. The group welcomes new members and will share experiences and symptoms during the meeting.
Information: 208-404-695-0003 or nfturley@gmail.com.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 14, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Fitness
College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit program will start the week of Jan. 14 at 10 southern Idaho locations. Participants may register in advance or at the first class. The program is free for ages 60 and older.
Classes will be held at 9 a.m., beginning Jan. 14, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the CSI gym in Twin Falls, the Jerome Recreation Center, CSI Blaine County Center in Hailey, Civic Center in Rupert and at the Shoshone High School.
Also beginning Jan. 14, classes will be held at 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Filer Elementary School; 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gooding Recreation Center; and 9 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hagerman High School.
Classes will start Jan. 15 in Buhl and Burley: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Seventh Street Gym in Buhl and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center in Burley.
Registration is also available for the Active Aging fitness classes, including Zumba Gold, Weight Training for Seniors, Yoga for Seniors, Continuing Yoga for Seniors, Restorative Yoga for Seniors, Pilates for Seniors, Zumba Gold Toning, and Fit, Fun and Over 40. The classes begin Jan. 28 and are generally $35 per person per semester.
The Active Aging spring schedule also includes a Water Fitness class at 8 a.m., beginning Jan. 14, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Twin Falls City Pool. Cost is $47 per person with a pool pass or $90 without a pool pass.
More information: instructor Shelly Wright at 208-732-6483 or the CSI Gym office at 208-732-6475.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.