Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering free tobacco cessation classes at 5 p.m. Mondays, April 1 to April 29, in the Carbonate Rooms at St. Luke’s Hailey Clinic, 1450 Aviation Drive, Hailey.
The Freedom From Smoking program, developed by the American Lung Association, is designed to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
To schedule a class, call 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 through May 1, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Diabetes classes
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding will offer free community diabetes classes in April and May for people with Type 2 diabetes.
A free one-day course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone, and will be available in both English and Spanish.
Diabetes classes will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11 at the Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9 at the Hagerman Public Library, 441 S. State St. The Fairfield and Hagerman classes will only be offered in English.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, eating for better health, dining out with diabetes, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sick and stress, foot care, avoiding diabetes complications, and goal setting for better health.
Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.
Free glucose meters and learner’s guides will be available. Lunch and snacks will be served.
Participants are welcome to bring a guest. To reserve a seat, call 208-934-9886.
Grief support
Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. April 8 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. April 8 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. April 8 at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss “Nutrient Needs for Older Adults.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 9 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. April 10 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 13 in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
