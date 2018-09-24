Happy babies
“Happiest Baby on the Block” class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Room 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn a step-by-step approach to soothing your baby, and also receive a parenting kit to use at home.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Twin Falls.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Blood drives will also be held from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
This grief support group is open to everyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 11, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Each session is a stand-alone class. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of the building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
Health fair
Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s annual Health Fair, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1224 Eighth St., Rupert.
Early-bird blood draws will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. through Friday; enter through the main lobby at the front of Minidoka Memorial. Pre-admit forms are available online at www.minidokamemorial.com.
The pre-drawn lab results will be available Sept. 29 at the health fair. Breakfast will be available along with health information booths.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Tobacco cessation
South Central Public Health District is offering Freedom From Smoking classes in Hailey. The free tobacco cessation classes are designed to help those wanting to stop using tobacco.
Classes will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, in the Carbonate 2 Room at St. Luke’s Wood River Hailey Clinic, 1450 Aviation Drive, Hailey.
To register, contact Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968. Information: phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
