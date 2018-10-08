Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Twin Falls, Hailey and Wendell.
Blood donation opportunities will be available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Blood drives are also scheduled from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road, Hailey; 1 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a wellness presentation by University of Idaho Extension’s Twin Falls County office at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Siew Guan Lee, family and consumer sciences extension educator, will discuss salt in your diet.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, a bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 9 through Nov. 6, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units. Bring a labor-support person if possible.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Tracy Delgardo, licensed social worker at St. Luke’s Jerome, will share information about the Swing Bed program and Living Will directives.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
Information: 208-358-5807.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
CPR
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR and AED class, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $50. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Grief support
Grief Share will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. A separate class for teens is available.
Anyone who has experienced loss is welcome to attend. Enter the east door at the rear of the building.
For information, contact the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topic: Review of childbirth preparation and medical center procedures, and a tour of the maternal and child unit. Bring a labor support person, if possible.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.