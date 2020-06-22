To do for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations and is encouraging healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

The Red Cross is now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Twin Falls community blood drives will be held this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

In Burley, blood drives are scheduled from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.; and from 12 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave.; and 12 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive.