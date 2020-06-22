To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations and is encouraging healthy and eligible individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.
The Red Cross is now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Twin Falls community blood drives will be held this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.; 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.
In Burley, blood drives are scheduled from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.; and from 12 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave.; and 12 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive.
In Gooding, a blood donation opportunity is available this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W., Gooding.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Anyone giving blood or platelets through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
