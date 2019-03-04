Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of type O donors, as well as eligible blood donors of all blood types.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Carey Elementary School, 20 Panther Lane, Carey; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Seniors wellness
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter presents “Legal and Financial Planning for the Golden Years,” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building, room 247, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Presenter will be David Wilson, partner with Ahrens DeAngeli Law Group. He is a board-certified elder law attorney with the National Elder Law Foundation and a VA-certified attorney. Wilson will discuss long-term care, guardianship, power of attorney and other topics.
The free program is open to the community. Information: Danielle Lyda at 208-631-0391 or dmlyda@alz.org.
Diabetes class
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding offers a free community diabetes class for people with Type 2 diabetes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Gooding Public Library, 306 Fifth Ave. W.
Topics: Learn about diabetes, eating for better health, keeping physically active, diabetes medications, glucose meters, dealing with sick and stress, foot care, and reducing the long-term effects of diabetes.
Instructors are certified educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators. Free glucose meters and learner’s guides will be available.
Lunch will be served. Participants are welcome to bring a guest.
Reserve a seat by calling 208-934-9886.
Seniors wellness
Idaho Home Health and Hospice will present a wellness presentation at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
Topic: “Key to Growing Healthy.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Health fair
Jerome Annual Health Fair, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. The health fair is presented by St. Luke’s Jerome.
Blood testing will be available for lipid panel, $15; comprehensive metabolic panel, $15; complete blood count, $10; thyroid stimulating hormone, $15; and hemoglobin A1C, $10. Fasting for 12 to 14 hours is required for the lipid and metabolic panels.
The health fair will include basic first aid sessions, free fitness classes and healthy snack demonstrations.
Free nitrate testing on private wells will also be available. Bring one cup of outside faucet water in a clean jar or a zip-lock bag.
Information: 208-814-9600.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Reiki
CSI Community Education Center is offering “Reiki Level One: Training and Attunement,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in CSI’s Shields Building, room 107, Twin Falls.
Learn the history of Reiki and basics of energy, along with hands-on practice. Level I Reiki certificates will be given upon completion of the class.
Instructor Sandy March, a Reiki master, has been working in the alternative health field for more than 17 years.
Cost is $199. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. March 11 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Baby care
“Baby Care Basics” class, 6:30 p.m. March 12 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn the basics of caring for your newborn, including comforting, diapering, bathing, feeding, sleeping and immunizations.
Cost is $10; pre-registration is required: 208-381-9000.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 13 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
New series of Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14 through June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. The series includes 13 sessions.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp,” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Social Security benefits, low-income assistance, safety in the home, staying active and more. All class material is available at pfnfinc.com.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission. Pre-registration is not required and are ages are welcome.
Information: Day Egusquiza, 208-423-9036.
