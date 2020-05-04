To do for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Blood drives

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy and eligible donors to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to maintain a blood supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blood donation opportunities are available next week from noon to 6 p.m. May 11 at the Rupert City Building, 624 F St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls; noon to 6 p.m. May 14 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.