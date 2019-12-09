Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences.
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Tips to Makeover your Favorite Holiday Dessert,” with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: National Handwashing Awareness Day discussion with Harrison’s Hope.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet for a Christmas Social luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Music will be provided by Jodi Hardman of Hagerman. All are welcome to attend; call 208-539-6227 to reserve a seat.
Each person should bring a wrapped white elephant gift to be exchanged. (A white elephant gift is something around the house, garage or yard that is still usable and attractive, but no longer wanted.)
A regular meeting will resume at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Jerome Public Library. The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 404-695-0003.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 11 through Jan. 22, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations during the holiday season.
Local blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive.
Next week, blood drives are scheduled in Twin Falls from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18, all at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N. Also, from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St.
In Burley, a blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office, 15 E. 200 S.
All blood types are needed, especially type O.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
