Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The majority of blood types fall into one of the major groups, but blood must be matched closely for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer.
Blood drives are also scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, both at Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly at several locations.
The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
Other local chapters will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693; 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 410 E. Third St. in Rupert, 208-260-0011 or 208-650-3842; and 5:30 p.m. Friday at Total Life Clinic, 2311 Parke Ave. Unit 4, Burley, 208-678-2622 or 208-312-0555.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentation by Harrison’s Hope, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Topic: “Five Health Tips for Senior Living.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Bereavement education
Intermountain Healthcare’s bereavement education group starts a new session, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 29, at 1031 E. Main St., Burley.
The group offers emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to meet others who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Sessions are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend.
Register: Intermountain Home Health for Carey Stoker or Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; or Cassia Regional Hospital for Martha Matthews, 208-678-4444.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8 through Nov. 5, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
The support group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers. Roll call will be answered to the question, “What is my most effective medicine?”
The group will discuss the new $3 million grant that the National Institute of Health has awarded to study the long-term effects of aerobic exercise on slowing the progression of Parkinson’s. The research will be conducted in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cleveland, Ohio.
The meeting will also feature brain games and physical exercise to help participants stay mobile.
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate. Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 208-358-5807.
Seniors wellness
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Topic: Medicare discussion with Taenia Hudson from the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging.
Free to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
Information: contact the church, 208-737-4667.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Childbirth
Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
