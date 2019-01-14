Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss “Overeating Roadblocks to Healthy Eating.”
Tuesday: A Horizon Home Health and Hospice representative will discuss advance directives.
Friday: Heritage Home Health and Hospice will talk about “Keeping the Winter Blues Away.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday with the bloodmobile at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Blood donors can visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment.
Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: SnakeHD, or contact Mandy at 208-734-8400 or snakehd.com/event_blooddrive.
Grief support
Suicide Prevention Action Network south-central Idaho chapter support group, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
The support group meets on the third Wednesday of each month and is for those who’ve lost a loved one to suicide.
Information: Donna Stalley, chapter president, 208-733-1462.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 14, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Fitness
The College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center is offering PiYo classes at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through March 5, in CSI’s gym, room 304.
The low-impact cardio workout combines Pilates, yoga, core conditioning, balance, strength and fun. The class is designed for all fitness levels, ages and abilities, and is taught by Shawnee Kyle, a licensed PiYo instructor. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing.
Cost is $75. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes. The class isn’t a certification course.
Free; no registration required. 208-814-0425.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives next week in Ketchum and Twin Falls.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Ketchum; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Health fair
A health fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall, 909 Maple St., Buhl.
Fasting for 12 hours is recommended. A basic cholesterol and triglyceride test is $10; a comprehensive metabolic profile of the blood, $10; PSA (prostate-specific antigen), $15; and TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone test), $15.
Interpath Laboratory of Twin Falls will provide technicians to draw blood and will mail analysis results within one or two weeks.
Information: 208-543-4995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.