To do for you
0 comments

To do for you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has canceled several childbirth classes for April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The next series for the prepared childbirth classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Cost is $25 for a five-week session.

The childbirth refresher course on April 8 has been canceled. The next class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 12 at St. Luke’s; cost is $15.

The prepared childbirth bootcamp on April 11 has been canceled, with the next class scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9 at St. Luke’s; cost is $25.

Pre-registration is required for these classes, 208-814-0425.

CPR, infant safety

St. Luke’s free infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes, scheduled for April 14 and April 29, have been canceled.

The next class is planned at 6:30 p.m. June 2 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News