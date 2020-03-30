Childbirth

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has canceled several childbirth classes for April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The next series for the prepared childbirth classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Cost is $25 for a five-week session.

The childbirth refresher course on April 8 has been canceled. The next class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 12 at St. Luke’s; cost is $15.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The prepared childbirth bootcamp on April 11 has been canceled, with the next class scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9 at St. Luke’s; cost is $25.

Pre-registration is required for these classes, 208-814-0425.

CPR, infant safety

St. Luke’s free infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes, scheduled for April 14 and April 29, have been canceled.

The next class is planned at 6:30 p.m. June 2 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.

“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0