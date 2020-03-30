To do for you

Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has canceled several childbirth classes for April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The next series for the prepared childbirth classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 2, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Cost is $25 for a five-week session.
The childbirth refresher course on April 8 has been canceled. The next class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 12 at St. Luke’s; cost is $15.
The prepared childbirth bootcamp on April 11 has been canceled, with the next class scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9 at St. Luke’s; cost is $25.
Pre-registration is required for these classes, 208-814-0425.
CPR, infant safety
St. Luke’s free infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes, scheduled for April 14 and April 29, have been canceled.
The next class is planned at 6:30 p.m. June 2 in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
