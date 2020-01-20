Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The support group is open to anyone in the community who is grieving a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Recovery support
Overcomers recovery support group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1108 Overland Ave., Burley, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley.
Information: 208-539-5559.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for donors of all blood types, especially type O.
Local blood donation opportunities are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Ketchum; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road, Twin Falls; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Other blood drives are planned next week from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Health fair
A health fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall, 909 Maple St., Buhl.
Fasting for 12 hours is recommended. A basic cholesterol and triglyceride test is $10; a comprehensive metabolic profile of the blood, $10; PSA (prostate-specific antigen), $15; and TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone test), $15.
Interpath Laboratory of Twin Falls will provide technicians to draw blood and will mail analysis results within one or two weeks.
Information: 208-543-4995.
Rides for treatment
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program provides free transportation to and from treatments for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive. There are several volunteer drivers in the Mini-Cassia area who donate their time and the use of their car so patients can go to their treatments.
To schedule a ride to treatments, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to be matched with a volunteer driver.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Weight loss
A Healthier 2020 Magic Valley YMCA Six-week Challenge will be held Feb. 2 through March 14 for YMCA members (including Y staff) and nonmembers.
The participant with the largest percentage of weight loss in pounds will win 50% of the registration fees collected, $50 credit towards any YMCA program and a duffle bag.
Details: Jeaneth Olvido Glenn, program director, at 208-733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
