To do for you

Topics: Veterans’ health care programs and eligibility overview, national program updates, Medicare and supplements, Office on Aging programs, Senior Patrol and Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, and working with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare.

The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com.

Information: Day at 208-423-9036.

Grief support

Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.

The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.

Information: 208-734-4061.

Ostomy support