To do for you

Seniors wellness
Twin Falls Senior Center’s wellness presentations, 12:15 p.m. this week at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Monday: “Eat Right, Bite by Bite” discussion with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
Tuesday: “Tips for Healthy Kidneys” by Harrison’s Hope.
Thursday: “Why Nutrition Month?” discussion with Heritage Health Services.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
Magic Valley Bariatric Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meetings are facilitated by licensed bariatric health-care professionals.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-3641.
Abortion recovery
Sage Women’s Center is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit sagewomenscenter.org or call 208-734-7472.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls.
The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Veterans wellness
Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options—Turning 65 Boot Camp, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Veterans’ health care programs and eligibility overview, national program updates, Medicare and supplements, Office on Aging programs, Senior Patrol and Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, and working with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Class material is available at pfnfinc.com.
Information: Day at 208-423-9036.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Pine Room on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Time will be scheduled for group discussion and exercises that are helpful to delay the progression of symptoms. The focus will be on speech improvement and helping the brain stay healthy so it can counter the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday and offers coping skills for both patients and caregivers.
If you or a family member has Parkinson’s, you are invited to participate.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 404-695-0003.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn.
Cost is $25 and preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 through April 14, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
New 13-week series of Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 through June 10, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building. Signs will be posted.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 19 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related activities, events and education. Submit information by noon Thursday for publication in the following Monday’s edition to ramona@magicvalley.com.
